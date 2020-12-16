Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Richard C. “Dick” Hucke, 81, of Carey, died at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at his residence with family by his side.

Friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, in Carey. A mask will be required. A Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv. officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Masses, OLC School or Bridge Home Health Hospice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH, 43316.

Online condolences may be expressed at StombaughBatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!