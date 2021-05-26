Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Rhonda Renae Leeth, age 61, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, in the emergency room of Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service for Rhonda Leeth is 1 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Larry Nunley officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, in Sycamore. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home and can be sent to 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be left at lucasbatton.com.

