CAREY — Rhett Anthony Kitzler, of Carey, died at 2 a.m. Monday, May 27, 2019, at OSU Wexner Medical Center NICU in Columbus. He was 8 days old.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH. 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at www.stombaughbatton.com.

