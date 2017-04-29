Rex VanHorn

Rex A. VanHorn, of Upper Sandusky, died at 4:17 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2017 in the emergency room of Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky. He was 64.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to the Upper Sandusky Ram Boosters or a charity of the donor’s choice and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

