Home Obituaries Rex VanHorn

Rex VanHorn

Posted on April 29, 2017
0
0
3
Rex VanHorn
Rex VanHorn
age 64, Upper Sandusky

Rex A. VanHorn, of Upper Sandusky, died at 4:17 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2017 in the emergency room of Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky. He was 64.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to the Upper Sandusky Ram Boosters or a charity of the donor’s choice and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Larry Crace

    CAREY — Larry Michael Crace, of Findlay, died at 9:54 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2017 at his…
    April 29, 2017
    1 min read
  • Karen Goodman

    Karen Goodman

    Karen Cole Goodman, a resident of Flippin, Arkansas, died April 26, 2017 at Gassville Nurs…
    April 29, 2017
    6 min read

  • Denver Smith

    A celebration of life service for Denver D. Smith is at 5:00 p.m. Friday at John Stewart U…
    April 29, 2017
    42 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply