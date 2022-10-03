Rex Radabaugh

Rex L. Radabaugh, age 85 of Upper Sandusky, died Saurday. Oct. 1, 2022, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

A funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday in Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Stauffer officiating. Interment will follow in Old Mission Cemetery with military honors conducted by Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard, or Wyandot County Council on Aging in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

