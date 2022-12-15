Home Obituaries Rex Larick

Rex Larick

Posted on December 15, 2022
Rex C. Larick, age 60, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 5:17 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Fairhaven Community.

A memorial service is 7 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Visitation is 5-7 p.m., two hours before service time Monday at the funeral home

Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

