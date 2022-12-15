Rex Larick

Rex C. Larick, age 60, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 5:17 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Fairhaven Community.

A memorial service is 7 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Steve Sturgeon officiating. Visitation is 5-7 p.m., two hours before service time Monday at the funeral home

Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!