Rex D. Hankins, age 83, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Laurel’s of Coldwater in Coldwater, Michigan.

He was born Aug. 3, 1936, in Wyandot County to Darrell W. and Mary K. Hankins. He married Norma VanBuskirk on Nov. 14, 1954, in Marseilles United Methodist Church and she passed away June 10, 2019.

Rex is survived by four children, Debra Crawford, Rochester Hills, Michigan; Rob Dale (Kelly) Hankins, Lorain; Randy (Vickie) Hankins, Galion; Diane (Bob Garza) Hankins, Quincy, Michigan; nine grandchildren; five step grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; along with a sister Peg McAllister, Upper Sandusky.

Rex grew up on a dairy farm in Mifflin Township and went on to work and serve as manager for Landmark in Kirby for many years. Upon retirement, he also worked in sales at the former Crow Motors and then Reineke’s Motors in Upper Sandusky, and along with his wife Norma, managed, for a number of years, a condo association in Florida.

He was a life member of the BPOE No. 83 in Upper Sandusky, and for hobbies, Rex enjoyed following sports, playing and coaching fastpitch softball and playing golf.

Funeral Services for Rex D. Hankins are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Denny Delong officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation is 12–2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Sandusky Park Board or the Wyandot County Fair and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be made at www.lucasbatton.com.




