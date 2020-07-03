Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Rev. Harley F. Duncan, age 98, of Upper Sandusky, died at his residence on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. A funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ridge Chapel Church of the Nazarene, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

