KENTON — Rebecca S. Droll, 63, of LaRue, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

She was born May 18, 1956, in Lorain, to Joseph G. and Rosanna (Metzger) Hohman. Rebecca married Jerry Droll on Nov. 20, 1981, and he survives along with four children; Fr. Nicholas Droll, West Portsmouth; Nathaniel Droll, Columbus; Emily (Stephen) Becker, Bowling Green; and Peter (Alyssa) Droll, Delaware.

She also is survived by her mother, Nan Hohman, Vermillion; four grandchildren, Antonio and Matthew Becker and Joseph and Victoria Droll; three brothers, Tim (Lee) Hohman, Avon Lake; Joe (Chris) Hohman, Sandusky; Bill (Joyce) Hohman, Vermillion; a sister, Vicki (Bob) Williamson, Akron; many brothers- and sisters-in-law; her mother-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Droll was preceded in death by her father, Joseph G. Hohman; a sister, Mary Elizabeth Hohman; and a brother, Terry Hohman.

Rebecca graduated from Muskingum College. She was a very passionate teacher, working at St. Peter’s School in Upper Sandusky, where she taught second grade and kindergarten. Becky also taught at First United Methodist Church Christian Pre-School in Kenton.

She loved reading, knitting, crafts and had a passion for volunteering and helping others.

Rebecca took pride in raising her family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.

She was currently a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kenton, and was a former member of Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church in Upper Sandusky. She was active in religious education at both parish.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates funeral home where vigil prayers will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday. A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. on Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at stoutcrates.com.