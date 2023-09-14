Rebecca Plott

FINDLAY — Rebecca Jean Plott, 87, of Findlay, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation for Rebecca is 5-7 p.m. Friday and again from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Coldren-Crates Funearl Home in Findlay. The funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Contributions in Rebecca’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at coldrencrates.com.

