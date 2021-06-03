Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















TIFFIN — Rebecca L. “Beck” Orians, 66, of Tiffin, passed away Sunday morning, May 30, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo.

Her funeral Mass is 12:30 p.m. June 14 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Joseph Szybka officiating. A Rosary will be prayed 30 minutes before the Mass. Burial will follow at Seneca Memory Gardens. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. noon June 14 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, OH 44883.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at hgmackfuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!