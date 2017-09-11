Rebecca Derr

CAREY — Rebecca L. “Becky” Derr, 64, of Carey, died at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, September 9, 2017 at her residence.

Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, with Rev. Paul Faroh, OFM Conv., officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Becky Derr Memorial Fund in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey OH 43316.

