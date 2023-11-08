Raymond Noon Posted on November 8, 2023 0 CAREY — Raymond A. Noon, 40, passed away Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Upper Sandusky. A private graveside service will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey, with Brother Randy Kin officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Carey Honor Guard. Memorial contribution may be made to the Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home to help with expenses. Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Ray’s family. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription