Raymond Noon

CAREY — Raymond A. Noon, 40, passed away Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 in Upper Sandusky.

A private graveside service will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carey, with Brother Randy Kin officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Carey Honor Guard.

Memorial contribution may be made to the Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home to help with expenses.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Ray’s family. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com.

