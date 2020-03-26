Raymond Jeffrey Thompson Posted on March 26, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FOREST — Raymond Jeffrey Thompson, age 66, of Kenton, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Hardin Hills Health Center in Kenton. Presently, the services are private, and a public service will be held at a future date. Clark Shields Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!