Raymond Jeffrey Thompson

Posted on March 26, 2020
FOREST — Raymond Jeffrey Thompson, age 66, of Kenton, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Hardin Hills Health Center in Kenton.

Presently, the services are private, and a public service will be held at a future date. 

Clark Shields Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

