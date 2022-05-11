Raymond Burton Posted on May 11, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FOREST — Raymond R. Burton, of Forest, died May 9, 2022, at his residence. He was 80. A graveside is 12:30 p.m. Friday in Hueston Cemetery, Forest. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. Memorial contributions may be made to CHP Home Care and Hospice of Ada in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!