Randy Raymond

FINDLAY — Randy Richard Raymond, 67, of Findlay, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in the comfort of his home, with his precious wife at his side.

Visitation for Randy is 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, OH 45840. Randy’s celebration of life service is 10 a.m. Friday at Calvary Baptist Church, 2000 Broad Ave., Findlay. Interment is 3 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made in Randy’s honor to the Calvary Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 000 Broad Ave., Findlay, OH 45840; Findlay Area Youth for Christ, 1011 U.S. 224, Findlay, OH 45840; or Cancer Patient Services, 800 N. Blanchard St., Suite 120, Findlay, OH 45840.

Online condolences as well as a fond memory may be shared with Randy’s family by visiting ww.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!