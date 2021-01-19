Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Randy Lee Rathburn, 67, of Forest, died at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his residence.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Old Mission Cemetery in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Ed Hunker officiating.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rathburn family.

