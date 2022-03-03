Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Randy Boose

FOREST — Randy E. Boose, age 63, of Forest, died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at his residence.

Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Clark Shields Funeral Home. A graveside service is 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Hueston Cemetery with the Rev. Rex Roth officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Forest-Jackson Public Library in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

