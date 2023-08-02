Randall Harper

SYCAMORE — Randall J. Harper, age 72, of 825 Ohio 231, Sycamore, died at 8:48 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at home.

He was born Sept. 10, 1950, in West Liberty, Kentucky, to Carl and Lida (Smith) Harper. He married Patricia (Dunaway) Harper on Oct. 27, 1972, and she survives.

Surviving are two sons, Randy (Cindy) Harper, rural Sycamore; and Jamie (Erica) Harper, McCutchenville; plus four grandchildren, Austin, Aubrie, Blake and Kaedyn Harper.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie and Billy Harper; besides his parents.

Randall was retired and the former owner of Harpers Auto Body for 25 years.

For hobbies, Randall enjoyed working on cars at his business and spending time with his family. Randall also served his country during the Vietnam era in the U.S. Army from March 17, 1970, to Sept. 20, 1971.

Visitation for Randall is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with burial to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery with Mr. Dan Cleland officiating. The Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250 will conduct a military graveside service at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Mohawk Athletic Boosters or the Sycamore American Legion Post No. 250 in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

(Pd.080223)