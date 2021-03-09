Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Randall D. Rathburn, of Carey, died at 11:16 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay. He was 47.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Philip Littlejohn officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!