SYCAMORE — Randal (Randy) Howard Mick passed on from this life Sept. 26, 2020. at the age of 64.

Funeral services for Randy are 1 p.m. Saturday with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, 201 W. Saffel Ave., Sycamore. Due to COVID masks will be required. Randy will be laid to rest at Pleasant View Cemetery in Sycamore next to his parents.

Memorial contributions can be made to the donor’s choice. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

