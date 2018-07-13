CAREY — Arlington resident Ramon Lee Secord, known as Buster by his family and Shorty by his friends, died at 3:12 a.m. Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. He was 84 years old.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, and for one hour before the service on Monday.

The funeral service 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Rick Stafford officiating.

A military service conducted by Carey Honor Guard will follow at the funeral home.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Zion Bloom Cemetery near Vanlue.

Contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

