Ralph M. Davidson, age 74, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

Graveside services for Ralph Davidson are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Salem St. Joseph Cemetery in Upper Sandusky with Deacon Kevin Winterstellar officiating. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to the oncology department of Wyandot Memorial Hospital and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!