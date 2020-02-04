Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















YELLOW SPRINGS — R. Eleanor “Elly” Eier, 98, died Monday afternoon Jan. 27, 2020.

Born Act. 6, 1921, in Hancock County, she was the second of six children born to Alfred and Ariel (Sausser) Eier.

Surviving is a sister, M. Helen Eier, Yellow Springs; 12 nieces and nephews; and numerous great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Walter, James, John and Lowell; and a niece and nephew.

She grew up in Nevada, and graduated from Nevada High School in 1939.

In 1944 she moved to Dayton, where she worked for the Wright Patterson Air Force Base for 33 years. Dayton became her home for the next 70-plus years.

Elly was a dedicated and active member of a Dayton area women’s business sorority for many years, where she served faithfully and made lifelong friendships.

She was an avid University of Dayton Flyer basketball fan. In connection with her sorority, she ushered and sold hot dogs at countless Flyer basketball games.

In her earlier years she traveled extensively, going to Switzerland several times while her younger sister lived there. Her sister-in-law, Ruth Eier, also was a frequent travel companion.

Following her retirement in 1977, she became a dedicated community volunteer. Besides her sorority service commitments, she was a volunteer at Miami Valley Hospital, worked with special needs youth at a city program, and assisted in the thrift shop at her home church, Grace Methodist.

All this service did not go unnoticed as one year she was named “Dayton Daily News Volunteer of the Year.”

Her most important priorities in life, though, were her family and time spent at Lake Erie. Her nieces and nephews are left with very fond memories of a dear aunt.

She will be buried at a later date in the Nevada Cemetery beside her parents.