Phyllis A. Merwine-Myers-Ross, age 78, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at her home in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Phyllis Ross is 1 p.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by the Rev. Eric Anderson. Visitations is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home before the service.

Memorial contributions for Phyllis Ross may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Kidney Foundation and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

