FOREST — Phyllis L. Krichbaum, age 81, of Findlay, passed away Nov. 2, 2020, at Heritage Village of Clyde.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Thursday at Heritage Christian Union Church in Forest. A funeral will follow led by Pastor Ken Gray at Heritage Christian Union Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Akron in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH.

Clark Shields is pleased to be serving the Krichbaum family.

