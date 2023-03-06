Phyllis Barth

SYCAMORE — Phyllis Mae Barth, of 3064 CH 35, Sycamore, died at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday March 1, 2023, at home. She was 94.

A memorial service for Phyllis is 11 a.m. Phyllis March 18 at Trinity United Church of Christ in McCutchenville, with the Rev. Elyse Cramer officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville.

Walton-Moore Funeral Home, in Sycamore, is in charge of arrangements.

