CAREY — Phyllis Ann Gretzinger, 76, of Upper Sandusky, passed away peacefully at 2:38 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at her residence with family by her side.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her caregivers and Hospice of Wyandot County for their loving care and support in Phyllis’ end of life journey.

Friends will be received 9:30-11 a.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Old Mission Cemetery in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot Memorial Hospital Oncology Department or Hospice of Wyandot County and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH, 43316.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

