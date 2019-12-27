Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Peggy Bland Shackleton, age 59, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, died at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Conway Regional Medical Center after fighting cancer.

She was born July 5, 1960, in Iwakuni, Japan, to Lewis and the late Hisako (Tamaki) Bland. She married John Shackleton on April 17, 1997, in Wichita Falls, Texas, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 2, 2014.

Peggy proudly served her country in the U.S. Air Force before becoming a mother to Kyle Shackleton, Greenbrier; and Josh Shackleton, Fayetteville, Arkansas. She also is survived by her sisters, Susie Bland Magie, Houston, Texas; and Betty (Robert) Burns, Vienna, Virginia; one brother, James (Kitty) Bland, Thailand; and four nieces and nephews.

She worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service up until her death.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Friday at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home in Greenbrier, Arkansas. A graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at South Bend Cemetery, McCutchenville, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Local arrangements are under the direction of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.