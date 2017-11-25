FOREST — Peggy Ann Vanderpool, of Forest, died Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky. She was 76.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Peggy Vanderpool Memorial Fund in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a story.

