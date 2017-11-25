Home Obituaries Peggy Ann Vanderpool

Peggy Ann Vanderpool

Posted on November 25, 2017
0
0
82

FOREST — Peggy Ann Vanderpool, of Forest, died Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky. She was 76.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Peggy Vanderpool Memorial Fund in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a story.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Virginia B. Sayre

    Virginia B. Sayre, of Upper Sandusky and formerly of Marseilles, died Friday, Nov. 24, 201…
    November 25, 2017
    17 second read
  • Melissa Wisner-Stone

    Melissa Wisner-Stone

    CAREY — Melissa A. “Missy” Wisner-Stone, 52, of Mount Blanchard, died Tuesday, Nov. 21, 20…
    November 24, 2017
    1 min read

  • Peggy Vanderpool

    FOREST — Peggy Ann Vanderpool, of Upper Sandusky and formerly of Forest, died Thursday, No…
    November 24, 2017
    20 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply