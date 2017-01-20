January 20, 2017

Obituaries

Pauline Fadley

Pauline M. Fadley, formerly of Sycamore, died at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky. She was 91.

Arrangements are pending at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore.

