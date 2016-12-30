CAREY — Pauline E. O’Brien, of Carey, died at 1 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at her residence. She was 103.
Born Nov. 20, 1913 in Vanlue, she was a daughter of the late Arnold and Rosa (Diedrick) Lee.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating.
Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.
Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or the Dorcas Carey Public Library in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey OH 43316.
Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...
Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!
Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!
Leave a Reply
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.