CAREY — Pauline E. O’Brien, of Carey, died at 1 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at her residence. She was 103.

Born Nov. 20, 1913 in Vanlue, she was a daughter of the late Arnold and Rosa (Diedrick) Lee.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or the Dorcas Carey Public Library in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey OH 43316.