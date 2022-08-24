Home Obituaries Paul R. “Ron” Block

Paul R. “Ron” Block

Posted on August 24, 2022
FINDLAY — Paul R. “Ron” Block, 84, of Findlay, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Center in Bowling Green.  

A celebration of life for friends and family is from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 4 at Daniel and Alecia Block’s home at 2243 Saratoga Drive, Findlay, OH 45840. 

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice, Findlay. Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, assisted the family with arrangements. 

Online condolences may be sent to www.coldrencrates.com

