Paul R. "Ron" Block Posted on August 24, 2022

FINDLAY — Paul R. "Ron" Block, 84, of Findlay, passed away Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Bridge Hospice Center in Bowling Green.

A celebration of life for friends and family is from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 4 at Daniel and Alecia Block's home at 2243 Saratoga Drive, Findlay, OH 45840.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice, Findlay.

Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, assisted the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to www.coldrencrates.com