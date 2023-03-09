Home Obituaries Paul Phipps

Paul Phipps

Posted on March 9, 2023
0

SYCAMORE — Paul D. Phipps, of Reynoldsburg, died at 12:06 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at home. He was 76.

A memorial service for Paul is 4 p.m. Sunday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Darrin Harvey officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation  is 2-4 p.m. Sunday before the memorial service at the funeral home.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply