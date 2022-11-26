Paul Wm. “Butch” Pahl, age 79, of Carey, passed away at Blanchard Valley Hospital under the care of Bridge Hospice.

A funeral service is at noon Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Salem Township. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia Foundation or the Wyandot County Humane Society in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the life tribute DVD, extend a condolence or share a memory.

