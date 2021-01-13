Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Paul H. McClain, age 78, of Galion and an Upper Sandusky native, died Dec. 27, 2020, at HarborChase Assisted Living, in Plano, Texas.

Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Ken Wessler officiating. The service will be live streamed on Bringman Clark’s Facebook page. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or the American Lung Association in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

