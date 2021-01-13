Paul H. McClain Posted on January 13, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Paul H. McClain, age 78, of Galion and an Upper Sandusky native, died Dec. 27, 2020, at HarborChase Assisted Living, in Plano, Texas. Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Ken Wessler officiating. The service will be live streamed on Bringman Clark’s Facebook page. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or the American Lung Association in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!