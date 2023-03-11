Paul Eippert

“A limb has fallen from the family tree that says grieve not for me, remember the best times, the laughter, the song, the good life I lived while I was strong” -Author Unknown

MINERAL RIDGE — Paul L. “Roy” Eippert, 88, passed away Feb. 10, 2023, peacefully at home.

