ARLINGTON — Release from the anguish of Parkinson’s Disease came to Paul Edwin Hunter, 80, when he was welcomed into the presence of Jesus at 10:38 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Crates Funeral Home in Arlington.

Mr. Hunter had a strong belief in his Lord Jesus Christ and attended Community Bible Church, where a “Going Home” celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Arlington with Pastor Brad Adams officiating.

There will be an hour of visitation before the service.

The family would like to give a special thanks to our doctors, our gracious care giver, Lisa Weyant, and to the wonderful Angels of Mercy from Bridge Hospice who helped us navigate “these rough waters”.

We will forever be grateful for your compassion and assistance.

Gifts of remembrance may be made to: Bridge Hospice or Community Bible Church.

Online condolences can expressed by visiting coldrencrates.com.

