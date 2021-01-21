Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















TIFFIN — Paul E. Bouillon, 90, of New Riegel, passed away Sunday evening, Jan. 17, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. today at All Saints Parrish in New Riegel with the Rev. Timothy Kummerer and the Rev. Ronald Schock officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery with military honors by the New Riegel American Legion Post No. 354. Friends are invited to view the Mass online at allsaints-parish.com or on the New Riegel All Saints Facebook page. Calling hours were held Wednesday at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, OH 44883 and one hour before the funeral today.

Memorial contributions may be made to the All Saints Parish, Heartland Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rachel from ProMedica Palliative Care for her compassion over the past few years.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at hgmackfuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!