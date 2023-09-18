Paul W. Amos age 89 of Upper Sandusky, passed away Sept. 14, 2023, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by his family.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Upper Sandusky with Pastor Barry Halter Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home and from 10-11a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church. An Elks memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Memorial Hospital, St. Paul Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

