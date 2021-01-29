Paul A. Strasser Posted on January 29, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Paul A. Strasser, 91, of Montrose, passed away Jan. 25, 2021, at La Villa Grande Care Center, Grand Junction. There will be a private memorial service with immediate family. Those who wish to remember Paul in a special way may make gifts in his memory to HopeWest via hopewestco.org/donate/ or 3090 N. 12th St. #B, Grand Junction, CO, 81506. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!