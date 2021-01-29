Home Obituaries Paul A. Strasser

Paul A. Strasser

Posted on January 29, 2021
0
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Paul A. Strasser, 91, of Montrose, passed away Jan. 25, 2021, at La Villa Grande Care Center, Grand Junction.

There will be a private memorial service with immediate family. 

Those who wish to remember Paul in a special way may make gifts in his memory to HopeWest via hopewestco.org/donate/ or 3090 N. 12th St. #B, Grand Junction, CO, 81506.

