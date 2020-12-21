Spread the Love - Share this Post!























SYCAMORE — Patrick Poole, age 84, of 101 Benton St., Lot 3, Sycamore, died at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at home.

A graveside service for Patrick is 10 a.m. Tuesday at Seneca Memory Gardens, Tiffin, with the Rev. Kristin Buchs officiating. A military graveside service will be conducted by the Seneca County Veterans Council. It will be required to wear a mask and social distance if coming to the graveside service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or St. Jude Children Research Hospital in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

