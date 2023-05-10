Patricia Rhoden

PALMDALE, Calif. — Patricia Ann (Kucz) Rhoden, eloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and teacher, passed away peacefully May 3 in Montara, California, concluding a life filled with grace, love and service to her community and church.

A memorial service is 11 a.m. May 18 at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in Half Moon Bay, California, with a reception to follow.

