Patricia R. Young, age 83, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Patricia R. Young will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Burial will be at Old Mission Cemetery.

Visitations will be held one hour before service time from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Humane Society or All Species Adoption Program and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

