Patricia Coldiron

CAREY — Patricia J. “Red” Coldiron, 92, of Carey, died at 2:11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at Ohio Health Marion General Hospital in Marion, with family by her side.

The funeral service is 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton and Snyder Funeral Home in Carey, with chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Born Jan. 19, 1932, in Auxier, Kentucky, she was a daughter of Joesph Litz and Mary (Underwood) Freeman and stepdaughter of Robert Freeman. She married Glen E. “Blackie” Coldiron on June 25, 1961, and he preceded her in death May 30, 1997.

Pat is survived by her four children, daughter-in-law, 12 grandchildren, two sisters, several great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and her dog.

She was preceeded in death by her parents, stepfather, son and four siblings.

