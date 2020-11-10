Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















MARION — Patricia Ann “Bonnie” Moore, age 71, formerly of Frazeysburg, passed away at 2:07 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in the Tuscany Gardens, Pataskala.

A graveside service was Monday at Grand Prairie Cemetery, in Marion, with the Rev. Nathan McBeth conducting the service. There were no calling hours observed.

Contributions in Bonnie’s name may be made to the Pataskala Library, 101 S. Vine St., Pataskala, OH 43062.

The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.

