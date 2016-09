Patricia Ann (Bondi) Brutzer, 65, of Forest, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 30, 2016 in her home with loved ones gathered.

Visitation will be held at Schidenwolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home on Friday September 2nd between 3-7 p.m. and Saturday September 3rd from 9-10 a.m. at the church.

Funeral service will be held at The First Baptist Church of Kenton on Saturday September 3rd at 10 a.m. with Pastor BJ Thomsen officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery.

