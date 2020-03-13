Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Patricia Alice (Warnement) Kin, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care. She was 83.

She was born Dec. 3, 1936, to the late Urban and Marie (Wagner) Warnement. She married Alan Kin on Nov. 26, 1955, at St. Peter Catholic Church and he survives in Upper Sandusky.

She also is survived by her children, Jim (Oleta) Kin, Forest; Jane (Roger) Irwin, Oakdale, Pennsylvania; Phil (Jalene) Kin, Upper Sandusky; Karen (Frank) Fox, Forest; Marie (Rafael) Renteria, Forest; Sarah (Dave) Hankins, Forest; and Julia (John) Massara, Forest; a son-in-law, Brad (Michelle) Prugh, Westerville; 22 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and two new great-grandchildren coming this year; and her sisters, Sister Joan Marie Warnement, Fremont; and Rosie (Fred) Swartz, Upper Sandusky.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Christine Prugh, and one grandchild. Patricia attended St. Peter Catholic School and graduated from Upper Sandusky High School in 1954.

She was a homemaker and devoted mother. She was a member of the Transfiguration of Lord Catholic Parish, St. Mary Chapel. She loved music and played the piano and organ. Pat volunteered for many organizations including St. Mary Catholic School and Rosary Altar Society.

In her youth, she enjoyed volunteering at the hospital and playing the organ at church. Her life was filled by raising her children and grandchildren and any other child needing her. She loved living on the family farm with her husband and family. Pat enjoyed raising sheep and all the other animals that came to the farm. She loved supporting and watching her children and grandchildren in their athletic and music activities.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Chapel, Kirby, with the Rev. Conrad Sutter OFM Conv. officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Kirby. Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with a 4:45 p.m. Catholic prayer service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary Chapel Cemetery Fund, St. Peter School Music Program, St. Peter School Angel Tuition or a charity of the donor’s choice.

