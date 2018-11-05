Patricia A. Thiel, age 79, of Upper Sandusky, died on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at her residence surrounded by family.

A Mass of Christian burial is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Chapel, Kirby, with Father Anthony Coci officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kirby.

Family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, with a prayer service at 5:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter School, the Wyandot Memorial Oncology Department or Hospice of Wyandot County in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

