Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Patricia A. Hoerig, age 87, formerly of 7146 S. CR 19, Tiffin, died at 10:36 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Fairhaven Community, in Upper Sandusky.

She was born Jan. 6, 1933, in Tiffin, to Howard and Hazel (Blodgett) Wadsworth. She married Charles E. Hoerig on June 21, 1952, and he died Jan. 21, 1999.

Surviving are children, Dennis (Linda) Hoerig, rural Tiffin; David (Kathy) Hoerig, rural Tiffin; and Darlene (Dan) Smith, rural Tiffin. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Hoerig was preceded in death by one brother, Chancey Wadsworth, besides her husband and parents.

She had worked at one time at Ameriwood, in Tiffin, was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church and the Ladies Aid of the church, and was a graduate of Melmore High School.

Funeral services for Hoerig are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, in Sycamore, with Michael Padula officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, in McCutchenville. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Tuesday before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Harmony United Methodist Church in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.